    Camp Buehring breaks ground on $3.7 million Essayons Village

    KUWAIT

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone 

    176th Engineer Brigade (TXARNG)

    On Feb. 14, 2017, Camp Buerhing officials broke ground on the $3.7 million Essayons Village complex which will include a series of buildings for future engineer brigades and battalions supporting operations in the Middle East. Pictured (left to right) Mr. Raymond Soto, Program Operations Senior Director for Vectrus and resident of New York City, N.Y., Lt. Col. Carl W. Aufdenkampe, Director of DPW-North and hails from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Lt. Col. Christopher M. Leung, Camp Commander of Camp Buerhing and resident of Champaign, Ill., and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Maurice D. Millican, representing Soldiers of the 176th Engineer Brigade (Task Force Chaos) and resident of Harker Heights, Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 11:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Buehring breaks ground on $3.7 million Essayons Village, by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

