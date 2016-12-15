USS Ashland Food Service Division

SASEBO, Japan - The food service division of USS Ashland (LSD 48) poses for a group photo in front of the ship. USS Ashland, forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, was awarded the Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award in the Small-Medium Afloat category, which recognizes the quality of food service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

