    USS Ashland Food Service Division

    USS Ashland Food Service Division

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Lt. Adam Cole 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    SASEBO, Japan - The food service division of USS Ashland (LSD 48) poses for a group photo in front of the ship. USS Ashland, forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, was awarded the Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award in the Small-Medium Afloat category, which recognizes the quality of food service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 23:00
    Photo ID: 3172030
    VIRIN: 161215-N-GR361-001
    Resolution: 1334x900
    Size: 261.92 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland Food Service Division, by LT Adam Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    Japan
    Sasebo
    USS Ashland
    NEY

