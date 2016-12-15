SASEBO, Japan - The food service division of USS Ashland (LSD 48) poses for a group photo in front of the ship. USS Ashland, forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, was awarded the Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award in the Small-Medium Afloat category, which recognizes the quality of food service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 23:00
|Photo ID:
|3172030
|VIRIN:
|161215-N-GR361-001
|Resolution:
|1334x900
|Size:
|261.92 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ashland Food Service Division, by LT Adam Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
