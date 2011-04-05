Spc. Robert Woodworth feeds ammunition to Spc. John Thrasher’s M240-B machine gun as the two help to provide covering fire for their platoon during the assault on an enemy position that was part of a war-game exercise May 4, 2011, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The ammunition commuity will benefit from an improved automated information system that is more secure, transparent and user-friendly.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2011
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 11:13
|Photo ID:
|3170456
|VIRIN:
|110504-A-US054-488
|Resolution:
|3524x2340
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army ammunition system gets much needed update, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army ammunition system gets much needed update
LEAVE A COMMENT