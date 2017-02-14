(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The only Buddhist chaplain in the Department of the Navy

    THAILAND

    02.14.2017

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Navy Reserve Chaplain Aroon Seeda reunites with his primary school teacher Mrs. Pairor Sa-ngiemrat after more than 30 years during a visit to Wat Sam Nakkaton school on Feb. 14 near Sattahip, Thailand by U.S. service members for exercise Cobra Gold 2017. The Thai-U.S. co-sponsored exercise represents the longstanding friendship between the Thai and American people and their commitment to work together in support of peace and security in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Sissel)

