105th Airlift Wing hosts 2016 Special Olympics Floor Hockey event

The 105th Airlift Wing hosted the floor hockey event during the 2016 Winter Games for the Special Olympics of New York at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York Feb. 22, 2016. More than 300 athletes competed in the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Sara A. Pastorello)

