    105th Airlift Wing hosts 2016 Special Olympics Floor Hockey event

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julio Olivencia 

    105th Airlift Wing NY Air National Guard

    The 105th Airlift Wing hosted the floor hockey event during the 2016 Winter Games for the Special Olympics of New York at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York Feb. 22, 2016. More than 300 athletes competed in the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Sara A. Pastorello)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2016
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:06
    Photo ID: 3164959
    VIRIN: 160222-Z-DJ197-1032
    Resolution: 2000x1335
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing hosts 2016 Special Olympics Floor Hockey event, by SSgt Julio Olivencia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Special Olympics
    New York
    SONY
    105th Airlift Wing
    105 AW

