    Jayhawk crew rescues three near Akutan Harbor, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed in Cold Bay, Alaska, surveys the area around the fishing vessel Predator prior to hoisting three people off near Akutan Harbor, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2017.

    The predator ran hard aground, causing it to take on water through an eight inch crack on the hull.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 20:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jayhawk crew rescues three near Akutan Harbor, Alaska, by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    alaska
    rescue
    predator
    coast guard
    cold bay
    akutan

