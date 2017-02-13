A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed in Cold Bay, Alaska, surveys the area around the fishing vessel Predator prior to hoisting three people off near Akutan Harbor, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2017.



The predator ran hard aground, causing it to take on water through an eight inch crack on the hull.



U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 20:46 Photo ID: 3162074 VIRIN: 170213-G-KZ985-759 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 2.16 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jayhawk crew rescues three near Akutan Harbor, Alaska, by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.