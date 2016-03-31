A Special Forces assault team breaches a door at the inaugural United States Army Special Operations Command International Urban Assault Challenge, where six, four-man teams from special operations units put their skills to the ultimate test, March 28-31.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 11:14
|Photo ID:
|3160110
|VIRIN:
|160331-A-GF549-015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Assaulters push their limits, by SSG Jacob Braman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT