(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Assaulters push their limits

    Assaulters push their limits

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Braman 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Special Forces assault team breaches a door at the inaugural United States Army Special Operations Command International Urban Assault Challenge, where six, four-man teams from special operations units put their skills to the ultimate test, March 28-31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2016
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 11:14
    Photo ID: 3160110
    VIRIN: 160331-A-GF549-015
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assaulters push their limits, by SSG Jacob Braman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Urban
    blast
    USASOC
    USAJFKSWCS
    SWCS
    SF
    Special Forces
    Fort Bragg
    N.C.
    Assault
    CQB
    IUAC
    door breach

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT