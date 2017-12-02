(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard seeks public's help identifying owner of adrift dive gear

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard seeks the public’s help identifying the owner of adrift dive gear found approximately one mile offshore Ho’okipa Beach Park, Maui, Feb. 12, 2017. The gear consists of an orange dive float, dive flag and wooden spear gun. Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the dive float is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    14th Coast Guard District
    Paddle Smart
    Coast Guard

