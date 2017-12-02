Col. Howard Wagner, Commander, 105th Airlift Wing, serves lunch at Stewart Air National Guard Base on February 12, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lee Guagenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 14:43
|Photo ID:
|3159274
|VIRIN:
|170212-Z-VX101-2008
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 105th Medical Group Training, by MSgt Lee Guagenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT