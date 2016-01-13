(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Guard Black Hawk on training mission

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Josh Claeyes, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, flies across the Bethel tundra during a training mission in western Alaska, Jan. 13. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2016
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 21:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Guard Black Hawk on training mission, by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    207th Aviation responds to distress call from stranded snowmachiners

    black hawk
    army guard
    alaska national guard

