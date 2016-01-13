Chief Warrant Officer 2 Josh Claeyes, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, flies across the Bethel tundra during a training mission in western Alaska, Jan. 13. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 21:28
|Photo ID:
|3158680
|VIRIN:
|160113-Z-CA180-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Guard Black Hawk on training mission, by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
