Representatives from Missouri Western State University discuss educational options with Airmen who are seeking a degree with the Community College of the Air Force, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Feb. 11, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 14:14
|Photo ID:
|3158451
|VIRIN:
|170211-Z-SP486-421
|Resolution:
|4368x2893
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Local University helps Airmen earn CCAF, by Amn Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
