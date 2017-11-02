(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Local University helps Airmen earn CCAF

    Local University helps Airmen earn CCAF

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Airman Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Representatives from Missouri Western State University discuss educational options with Airmen who are seeking a degree with the Community College of the Air Force, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Feb. 11, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Chappell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 14:14
    Photo ID: 3158451
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-SP486-421
    Resolution: 4368x2893
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local University helps Airmen earn CCAF, by Amn Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Missouri
    education
    St. Joseph
    CCAF
    Missouri Western

