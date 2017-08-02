(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunder in the Clouds

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty B Kilcrease 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with Battery C, Battalion Landing Team, 15th Marine expeditionary Unit provide artillery support fire during the Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise on Camp Pendleton, Feb.10, 2017 MEU-EX is a command and control exercise involving all communication and control agencies from the Command Element, Aviation Combat Element, Ground Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 13:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder in the Clouds, by LCpl Dusty B Kilcrease, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    15th MEU
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    artillery
    battalion landing team

