    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star operates in Antarctica

    ANTARCTICA

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks up ice around the tanker vessel Maersk Peary after the tanker delivered 6.4 million gallons of fuel to the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station, Feb, 7, 2017. The Polar Star’s crew is responsible for providing a safe channel through the Antarctic ice for the resupply ships that visit the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 20:19
    Location: AQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star operates in Antarctica, by CPO David Mosley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Seattle
    Antarctica
    Deep Freeze
    Coast Guard
    icebreaking
    2017
    Polar Star
    maritime commerce
    Operation Deep Freeze

