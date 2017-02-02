Representatives from potential vendors attend Huntsville Center Base Operations Program's virtual industry day Feb. 2. The vendors are at the Mahoning Valley Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Youngstown, Ohio, while the Center representatives are in Colorado Springs, Colorado. More than 150 vendor representatives attended the virtual event at 32 PTACs in 19 states.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 11:51 Photo ID: 3156233 VIRIN: 170210-A-QY194-001 Resolution: 4064x2432 Size: 4.45 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First virtual industry day successful for BASEOPS program, vendors, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.