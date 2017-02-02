Representatives from potential vendors attend Huntsville Center Base Operations Program's virtual industry day Feb. 2. The vendors are at the Mahoning Valley Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Youngstown, Ohio, while the Center representatives are in Colorado Springs, Colorado. More than 150 vendor representatives attended the virtual event at 32 PTACs in 19 states.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 11:51
|Photo ID:
|3156233
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-QY194-001
|Resolution:
|4064x2432
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First virtual industry day successful for BASEOPS program, vendors, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
First virtual industry day successful for BASEOPS program, vendors
LEAVE A COMMENT