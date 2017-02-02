(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First virtual industry day successful for BASEOPS program, vendors

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville Center

    Representatives from potential vendors attend Huntsville Center Base Operations Program's virtual industry day Feb. 2. The vendors are at the Mahoning Valley Procurement Technical Assistance Center in Youngstown, Ohio, while the Center representatives are in Colorado Springs, Colorado. More than 150 vendor representatives attended the virtual event at 32 PTACs in 19 states.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First virtual industry day successful for BASEOPS program, vendors, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

