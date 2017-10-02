From left, Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, and Maj. Gen. Barbara R. Holcomb, Commanding General, U.S. Army medical Research and materiel Command Chief, U.S. Army Nurse Corps; pose for a photograph in the USARAF commander's office during a recent visit to Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Feb. 10, 2017. (Photo by U.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 09:56
|Photo ID:
|3155710
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-DO858-005
|Resolution:
|2362x1535
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Barbara R. Holcomb visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT