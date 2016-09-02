170209-N-YG104-003 OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2017) Staff members from Commander, Task Force 76 discuss amphibious operations with representatives from 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, CTF 72, CTF 70, CTF 74, and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62). Staff members and counterparts worked together to increase integration and leverage each staff’s functional capabilities during a planning and academic of session in advance of Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Villegas/Released)

Date Posted: 02.10.2017 Location: OKINAWA, JP This work, FST-J Academics, by PO3 Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.