    Innovation in sight: Submariners Target Innovation

    PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    170208-N-KC128-0014 PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 9, 2017) (left to right) John Paul McManus, Timothy Byers, and Christopher Bretz pose in the iLab at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Feb. 8, 2017. The iLab is a initiative launched to spur the rapid development of ideas and concepts to actionable use in submarine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    This work, Innovation in sight: Submariners Target Innovation, by PO1 Daniel Hinton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Innovation in sight: Submariners Target Innovation

    JBPHH
    CSP
    Innovation

