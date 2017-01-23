(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Firings’ lead to recognition, award

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Brian Melanephy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii -- Lt. Jillian Bahlman receives the Joint Service Achievement Medal in recognition of her contributions to three separate test and evaluation campaigns from May 1 to June 30 from Rear Adm. J. R. Wolfe program executive, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, January 23. (160123-N- ZZ999-002) U.S. Navy Photo/Released

    This work, ‘Firings’ lead to recognition, award, by Brian Melanephy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Aegis
    Ballistic Missile Defense
    BMD
    NSWC PHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division

