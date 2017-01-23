‘Firings’ lead to recognition, award

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii -- Lt. Jillian Bahlman receives the Joint Service Achievement Medal in recognition of her contributions to three separate test and evaluation campaigns from May 1 to June 30 from Rear Adm. J. R. Wolfe program executive, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, January 23. (160123-N- ZZ999-002) U.S. Navy Photo/Released
