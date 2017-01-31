Members of the Pa. Air and Army National Guard follow a problem-identification flow during a tour of a popular online merchandise vendor’s fulfillment center Jan. 31, in Carlisle, Pa. The tour was part of the Lean Six Sigma program, which was adopted by the National Guard to increase productivity and readiness for defense processes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 19:57
|Photo ID:
|3151255
|VIRIN:
|170131-Z-SO401-063
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pa. Guard reflects the future of defense strategy, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Keystone State readiness rises with Guard’s Six Sigma program
LEAVE A COMMENT