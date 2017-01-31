(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pa. Guard reflects the future of defense strategy

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the Pa. Air and Army National Guard follow a problem-identification flow during a tour of a popular online merchandise vendor’s fulfillment center Jan. 31, in Carlisle, Pa. The tour was part of the Lean Six Sigma program, which was adopted by the National Guard to increase productivity and readiness for defense processes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 19:57
    Photo ID: 3151255
    VIRIN: 170131-Z-SO401-063
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guard reflects the future of defense strategy, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Keystone State readiness rises with Guard’s Six Sigma program

    Air National Guard
    Lean Six Sigma
    readiness
    National Guard
    Pa. National Guard
    PANG
    PaANG
    LSS
    Lean Six

