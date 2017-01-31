Pa. Guard reflects the future of defense strategy

Members of the Pa. Air and Army National Guard follow a problem-identification flow during a tour of a popular online merchandise vendor’s fulfillment center Jan. 31, in Carlisle, Pa. The tour was part of the Lean Six Sigma program, which was adopted by the National Guard to increase productivity and readiness for defense processes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

