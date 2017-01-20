Big Al helps 908th Transfer Heritage and Retire ‘Roll Tide'

Big Al, the University of Alabama mascot, poses with the 908th Airlift Wing's aircraft 188 following a brief ceremony Jan 20 at Maxwell Air Force Base. During the ceremony the Roll Tide heritage was transferred from aircraft 42 to this newer C-130 Hercules. Aircraft 42 will depart soon for the Boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, in Tucson, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb)

