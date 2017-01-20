(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Big Al helps 908th Transfer Heritage and Retire ‘Roll Tide'

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb 

    908th Airlift Wing

    Big Al, the University of Alabama mascot, poses with the 908th Airlift Wing's aircraft 188 following a brief ceremony Jan 20 at Maxwell Air Force Base. During the ceremony the Roll Tide heritage was transferred from aircraft 42 to this newer C-130 Hercules. Aircraft 42 will depart soon for the Boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, in Tucson, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 13:58
    Photo ID: 3150722
    VIRIN: 170120-F-KN218-0001
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Al helps 908th Transfer Heritage and Retire ‘Roll Tide', by Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    University of Alabama
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Alabama
    C-130 Hercules
    Roll Tide
    Big Al

