Staff Sgt. Nikki Felton, a public affairs noncommissioned officer of the 3rd Infantry Division, shares her personal journey into Army Public Affairs Feb. 8, 2017. Felton recently changed career fields and is a recent graduate of the Basic Public Affairs Course and Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brian Fickel/ realeased)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 12:49
|Photo ID:
|3150401
|VIRIN:
|160208-A-AJ678-001
|Resolution:
|4741x3165
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Followed My Heart, Not the Rank: My journey into Army Public Affairs, by LTC Brian Fickel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
