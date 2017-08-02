(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Followed My Heart, Not the Rank: My journey into Army Public Affairs

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Brian Fickel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Nikki Felton, a public affairs noncommissioned officer of the 3rd Infantry Division, shares her personal journey into Army Public Affairs Feb. 8, 2017. Felton recently changed career fields and is a recent graduate of the Basic Public Affairs Course and Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brian Fickel/ realeased)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Followed My Heart, Not the Rank: My journey into Army Public Affairs, by LTC Brian Fickel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Retention
    Public Affairs
    Reclass

