    Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel catches fire near St. Catherines Island, Ga.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen Tuesday after the fishing vessel they were on caught fire 1 mile east of St. Catherines Island, Georgia.
    Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call from a crew member aboard the fishing vessel Sea Puppy at 3:16 p.m. who stated their boat was on fire and taking on water. A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat - Small boat crew and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched at approximately 3:25 p.m.
    The Dolphin crew arrived on scene at 4:30 p.m., hoisted the fishermen and transported them to Air Station Savannah to awaiting EMS.
    No injuries were reported.
    Coast Guard pollution investigators arrived on scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 20:13
    Photo ID: 3149006
    VIRIN: 170207-G-G0107-2001
    Resolution: 2464x1632
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel catches fire near St. Catherines Island, Ga., by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fire
    Boat
    Rescue

    • LEAVE A COMMENT