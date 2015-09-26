Postdoc Spotlight: Dr. Kristin E. Schaefer-Lay

ARL Postdoctoral Research Fellow Dr. Kristin E. Schaefer-Lay, second from the right in the gray shirt, stands with the TechBrick Robotics–FRC team at the Battle O' Baltimore this past September. Schaefer-Lay served as a team mentor, encouraging the young women to learn about computer science, engineering and robotics.
09.26.2015
ADELPHI, MD, US
