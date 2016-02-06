(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army researcher uses gold to help identify warfighter injuries

    Army researcher uses gold to help identify warfighter injuries

    ADELPHI, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Material Command

    U.S. Army Research Laboratory Chemist Dr. Sasha Teymorian is working to aid in the identification of cellular injuries sustained by warfighters in combat. (U.S. Army Photo by David McNally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2016
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:52
    Photo ID: 3148183
    VIRIN: 160602-A-ZR820-012
    Resolution: 600x450
    Size: 60.02 KB
    Location: ADELPHI, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army researcher uses gold to help identify warfighter injuries, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    science
    Soldiers
    technology
    Army
    ARL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT