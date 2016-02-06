Army researcher uses gold to help identify warfighter injuries

U.S. Army Research Laboratory Chemist Dr. Sasha Teymorian is working to aid in the identification of cellular injuries sustained by warfighters in combat. (U.S. Army Photo by David McNally)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 12:52
|Photo ID:
|3148183
|VIRIN:
|160602-A-ZR820-012
