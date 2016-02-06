U.S. Army Research Laboratory Chemist Dr. Sasha Teymorian is working to aid in the identification of cellular injuries sustained by warfighters in combat. (U.S. Army Photo by David McNally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2016 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:52 Photo ID: 3148183 VIRIN: 160602-A-ZR820-012 Resolution: 600x450 Size: 60.02 KB Location: ADELPHI, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army researcher uses gold to help identify warfighter injuries, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.