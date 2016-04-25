ARL Postdoctoral Research Fellow Dr. Tara Edwards works in the Macromolecular Science and Technology Branch within the Weapons and Materials Research Directorate, where her projects focus on ballistic clay as a backing material for the testing of body armor.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 12:34
|Photo ID:
|3148174
|VIRIN:
|160425-A-ZR820-008
|Resolution:
|600x450
|Size:
|77.98 KB
|Location:
|ADELPHI, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Postdoc Spotlight: Army postdoc developing new material for testing body armor, by Jenna Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT