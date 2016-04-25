(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Postdoc Spotlight: Army postdoc developing new material for testing body armor

    ADELPHI, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2016

    Photo by Jenna Brady 

    U.S. Army Material Command

    ARL Postdoctoral Research Fellow Dr. Tara Edwards works in the Macromolecular Science and Technology Branch within the Weapons and Materials Research Directorate, where her projects focus on ballistic clay as a backing material for the testing of body armor.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2016
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 12:34
    Location: ADELPHI, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Postdoc Spotlight: Army postdoc developing new material for testing body armor, by Jenna Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    science
    Soldiers
    technology
    Army
    ARL

