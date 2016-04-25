ARL Postdoctoral Research Fellow Dr. Tara Edwards works in the Macromolecular Science and Technology Branch within the Weapons and Materials Research Directorate, where her projects focus on ballistic clay as a backing material for the testing of body armor.

Postdoc Spotlight: Army postdoc developing new material for testing body armor, by Jenna Brady