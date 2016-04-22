(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Postdoc Spotlight: Dr. Emil Sandoz-Rosado

    Postdoc Spotlight: Dr. Emil Sandoz-Rosado

    ADELPHI, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2016

    Photo by Jenna Brady 

    U.S. Army Material Command

    Dr. Emil Sandoz-Rosado is a U.S. Army Research Laboratory Postdoctoral Research Fellow who works to provide superior materials and devices needed to achieve lasting strategic land power dominance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 10:42
    Photo ID: 3148060
    VIRIN: 160422-A-ZR820-007
    Resolution: 318x318
    Size: 13.94 KB
    Location: ADELPHI, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Postdoc Spotlight: Dr. Emil Sandoz-Rosado, by Jenna Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    science
    Soldiers
    technology
    Army
    ARL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT