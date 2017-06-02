(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Donald J. Trump meets military commanders at MacDill AFB

    President Donald J. Trump meets military commanders at MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Belser 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

    President Donald J. Trump discusses current military operations with Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command Commander, and Gen. Raymond A. "Tony" Thomas, U.S. Special Operations Command Commander at USCENTCOM headquarters on MacDill Air Force Base Feb. 6, 2017. President Trump later addressed the troops, coalition representatives and senior U.S. commanders. (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Corps Sgt. Alan Belser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 10:01
    Photo ID: 3147981
    VIRIN: 170206-M-JL212-002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Donald J. Trump meets military commanders at MacDill AFB, by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    President
    U.S. Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    Donald J. Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT