President Donald J. Trump discusses current military operations with Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command Commander, and Gen. Raymond A. "Tony" Thomas, U.S. Special Operations Command Commander at USCENTCOM headquarters on MacDill Air Force Base Feb. 6, 2017. President Trump later addressed the troops, coalition representatives and senior U.S. commanders. (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Corps Sgt. Alan Belser)

Date Taken: 02.06.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Donald J. Trump meets military commanders at MacDill AFB, by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.