Navy Medicine Launches New Mobile App for Sailors, Marines and Families

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Navy Medicine announced the launch of a new enterprise-wide mobile app for Sailors, Marines and their families, Feb. 6. You can download the Navy Medicine app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mariah Felipe/Released)

