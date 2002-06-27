An M777 155mm howitzer fires at Yuma Proving Ground's Kofa Firing Range,
America's longest instrumented overland artillery range.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2002
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 14:13
|Photo ID:
|3146397
|VIRIN:
|020627-A-FN832-0001
|Resolution:
|1024x704
|Size:
|105.14 KB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, An M777 155mm howitzer fires at Yuma Proving Ground, by Chuck Wullenjohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT