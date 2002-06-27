(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    An M777 155mm howitzer fires at Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2002

    Photo by Chuck Wullenjohn 

    Yuma Proving Ground

    An M777 155mm howitzer fires at Yuma Proving Ground's Kofa Firing Range,
    America's longest instrumented overland artillery range.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2002
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 14:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An M777 155mm howitzer fires at Yuma Proving Ground, by Chuck Wullenjohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

