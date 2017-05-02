(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues Austrian boater from life raft in the Atlantic Ocean

    Coast Guard rescues Austrian boater from life raft in the Atlantic Ocean

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Austrian boater Wolfgang Sloma, 56, at Coast Guard Air Station Boriquen in Puerto Rico, after he was rescued Sunday by the crew of a Coast Guard HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 120 nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sloma was reportedly transiting by himself aboard the 27-foot Austrian-flagged sailing vessel Daphni, when he was forced to deploy and board the vessel’s life raft after the Daphni’s mast partially broke and a hole in the hull caused the vessel to take on water and sink.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 11:59
    Photo ID: 3145860
    VIRIN: 170205-G-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues Austrian boater from life raft in the Atlantic Ocean, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    San Juan
    Air Station Cape Cod
    Coast Guard
    rescues
    HH-60 Jayhawk
    56
    sailing vessel
    Air Station Borinquen
    Austrian boater
    Wolfgang Sloma
    Daphni
    120 nautical miles northeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT