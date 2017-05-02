Coast Guard rescues Austrian boater from life raft in the Atlantic Ocean

Austrian boater Wolfgang Sloma, 56, at Coast Guard Air Station Boriquen in Puerto Rico, after he was rescued Sunday by the crew of a Coast Guard HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 120 nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sloma was reportedly transiting by himself aboard the 27-foot Austrian-flagged sailing vessel Daphni, when he was forced to deploy and board the vessel’s life raft after the Daphni’s mast partially broke and a hole in the hull caused the vessel to take on water and sink.

