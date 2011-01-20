(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UH-72A Lakota

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2011

    Photo by Master Sgt. Betty Squatrito-Martin 

    National Guard Bureau

    A stock photo of a Virginia National Guard UH72A Lakota taking off from Fort Davison Army Airfield shows a similar UH72A Lakota to the one used by Virginia National Guard Counterdrug aviation to support Homeland Security Investigations and the Virginia State Police Task Force during the summer of 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty J. Squatrito-Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2011
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 10:36
    Photo ID: 3145468
    VIRIN: 110120-Z-EY514-050
    Resolution: 2100x1350
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-72A Lakota, by MSgt Betty Squatrito-Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VANGCD aviation helps law enforcement "see" suspected drug trafficker

    TAGS

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    UH-72A
    Lakota
    CBP
    Counterdrug
    HSI
    Counterdrug Aviation
    NGCDP
    Virginia State Police
    Fort Davison Army Airfield
    Virginia Counterdrug Task Force
    VANGCDTF
    VSPTF

