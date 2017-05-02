(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Reign Mayday

    Coast Reign Mayday

    OR, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River operations specialist responds to a mayday call from the captain of commercial fishing vessel Coastal Reign after the vessel started taking on water at the mouth of the Columbia River, Feb. 5, 2017.

    Coast Guard boat crews rescued the three fishermen by assisting them in dewatering their vessel and towing them to safety.

    U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Columbia River.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 11:57
    Photo ID: 3144604
    VIRIN: 170205-G-AW789-821
    Resolution: 567x380
    Size: 18.37 KB
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Reign Mayday, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Mayday
    Costal Reign

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT