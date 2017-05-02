A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River operations specialist responds to a mayday call from the captain of commercial fishing vessel Coastal Reign after the vessel started taking on water at the mouth of the Columbia River, Feb. 5, 2017.



Coast Guard boat crews rescued the three fishermen by assisting them in dewatering their vessel and towing them to safety.



U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Columbia River.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 11:57 Photo ID: 3144604 VIRIN: 170205-G-AW789-821 Resolution: 567x380 Size: 18.37 KB Location: OR, US Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Reign Mayday, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.