PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2017) Course managers for the Center for Information Warfare Training attend a class on Naval Education and Training Command's End-to-End (E2E) course creation and revision process. The five-day training served as a walk-through of the E2E process, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with building effective course curricula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:47
Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
This work, CIWT Benefits from NETC E2E Training, by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
