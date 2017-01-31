CIWT Benefits from NETC E2E Training

170131-N-FI568-010

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2017) Course managers for the Center for Information Warfare Training attend a class on Naval Education and Training Command's End-to-End (E2E) course creation and revision process. The five-day training served as a walk-through of the E2E process, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with building effective course curricula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

