    CIWT Benefits from NETC E2E Training

    CIWT Benefits from NETC E2E Training

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170131-N-FI568-010
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2017) Course managers for the Center for Information Warfare Training attend a class on Naval Education and Training Command's End-to-End (E2E) course creation and revision process. The five-day training served as a walk-through of the E2E process, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with building effective course curricula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:47
    Photo ID: 3142509
    VIRIN: 170131-N-FI568-010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIWT Benefits from NETC E2E Training, by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CIWT Benefits from NETC E2E Training

    netc
    information warfare
    ciwt
    center for information warfare training
    e2e

