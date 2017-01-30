Nahant, Mass., native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine

Rct. Stephen A. Barrett, a 25-year-old native of Nahant, Mass., is currently training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in hopes of earning the title United States Marine. Barrett is training with Platoon 1010, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, and is scheduled to graduate March 3, 2017. “I knew there was something more out there I could be doing.” said Barrett, who graduated from Arlington Catholic High School in 2010. “I knew, through a more difficult process, a better result would come out.” Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

