Airmen with the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Jan. 27, 2017. The defenders were recognized for rendering aid to civilians at the site of a car accident in December 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 18:26
|Photo ID:
|3139907
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-EP384-1002
|Resolution:
|2564x1536
|Size:
|514.9 KB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Security Forces defenders provide first-response aid, by A1C Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Security Forces defenders provide first-response aid
LEAVE A COMMENT