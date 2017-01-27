(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Security Forces defenders provide first-response aid

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Jan. 27, 2017. The defenders were recognized for rendering aid to civilians at the site of a car accident in December 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:26
    Photo ID: 3139907
    VIRIN: 170127-F-EP384-1002
    Resolution: 2564x1536
    Size: 514.9 KB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces defenders provide first-response aid, by A1C Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

