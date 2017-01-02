(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    916th ARW refuels in route to new home

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Williams 

    914th Airlift Wing

    The 916th Air Refueling wing released one of it's KC 135 Stratotanker's permanently to the 914th Airlift Wing in Niagara Falls as they convert into a refueling wing. While in route to Niagara Falls the KC-135 refueled a KC-10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 18:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916th ARW refuels in route to new home, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Niagara Falls
    Seymour Johnson
    916th
    914th AW

