916th ARW refuels in route to new home

The 916th Air Refueling wing released one of it's KC 135 Stratotanker's permanently to the 914th Airlift Wing in Niagara Falls as they convert into a refueling wing. While in route to Niagara Falls the KC-135 refueled a KC-10.

