The 916th Air Refueling wing released one of it's KC 135 Stratotanker's permanently to the 914th Airlift Wing in Niagara Falls as they convert into a refueling wing. While in route to Niagara Falls the KC-135 refueled a KC-10.
|02.01.2017
|02.01.2017 18:14
|3136989
|170201-F-HZ265-001
|2200x1481
|543.13 KB
|US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 916th ARW refuels in route to new home, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
