DLIFLC_VCAT_G_USA_Picture-Story

The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jumped into Soldier Field on the Presidio of Monterey Nov. 4 in honor of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s 75th Anniversary. (Photos by Amber K. Whittington)

