(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLIFLC_VCAT_G_USA_Picture-Story

    DLIFLC_VCAT_G_USA_Picture-Story

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2016

    Photo by Amber Whittington 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    This is the photo story layout for the Keith L. Ware Awards.
    The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jumped into Soldier Field on the Presidio of Monterey Nov. 4 in honor of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s 75th Anniversary. (Photos by Amber K. Whittington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2016
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 16:45
    Photo ID: 3136861
    VIRIN: 161106-A-LA916-001
    Resolution: 4981x3300
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC_VCAT_G_USA_Picture-Story, by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    Skydive
    75th Anniversary
    DLIFLC
    Black Daggers
    TRADOCKLW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT