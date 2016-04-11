This is the photo story layout for the Keith L. Ware Awards.
The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command parachute demonstration team, jumped into Soldier Field on the Presidio of Monterey Nov. 4 in honor of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s 75th Anniversary. (Photos by Amber K. Whittington)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3136861
|VIRIN:
|161106-A-LA916-001
|Resolution:
|4981x3300
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLIFLC_VCAT_G_USA_Picture-Story, by Amber Whittington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT