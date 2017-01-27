U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Courtney Reedy, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, poses at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2017. Reedy was recognized as Spangdahlem's Super Saber Performer, a Saber recognition program for top performing Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 03:58
|Photo ID:
|3135112
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-EQ149-0011
|Resolution:
|4112x2738
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Super Saber Performer, by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
