    Super Saber Performer

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Courtney Reedy, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, poses at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 27, 2017. Reedy was recognized as Spangdahlem's Super Saber Performer, a Saber recognition program for top performing Airmen.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 03:58
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Saber Performer, by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Performer
    Saber
    Super

