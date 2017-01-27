Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 03:58 Photo ID: 3135112 VIRIN: 170127-F-EQ149-0011 Resolution: 4112x2738 Size: 1.52 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Super Saber Performer, by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.