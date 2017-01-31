170131-N-MS174-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 31, 2017) Screenshot of a U.S. Fleet Forces Command Facebook post for the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards for the category submission of Unit Award (U006): Writing – Social Media. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Bobbie A. Camp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 19:16
|Photo ID:
|3134216
|VIRIN:
|170131-N-MS174-001
|Resolution:
|544x601
|Size:
|116.64 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USFF - NMA - Social Media Writing Submission, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT