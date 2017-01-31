USFF - NMA - Social Media Writing Submission

170131-N-MS174-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 31, 2017) Screenshot of a U.S. Fleet Forces Command Facebook post for the Russell Egnor Navy Media Awards for the category submission of Unit Award (U006): Writing – Social Media. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Bobbie A. Camp/Released)

