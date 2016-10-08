Date Taken: 08.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.30.2017 19:49 Photo ID: 3130908 VIRIN: 160808-N-DX349-001 Resolution: 8000x4500 Size: 12.8 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Slide from SWFOTS Presentation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.