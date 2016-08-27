(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NBU 7 LCAC Maintenance

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.27.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Holmes 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    160827-N-JS726-123 EAST CHINA SEA (August 27, 2016) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Martina Delcampo, attached to Naval Beach Unit Seven, performs engine maintenance on a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Holmes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 18:43
    Photo ID: 3130832
    VIRIN: 160830-N-JS726-123
    Resolution: 4152x2764
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBU 7 LCAC Maintenance, by PO1 David Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    lcac
    underway
    Bonhomme Richard
    Expeditionary Strike Group
    Navy
    military
    Marines
    amphibious assault
    deployment
    East China Sea
    Naval Beach Unit Seven

