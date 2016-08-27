NBU 7 LCAC Maintenance

160827-N-JS726-123 EAST CHINA SEA (August 27, 2016) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Martina Delcampo, attached to Naval Beach Unit Seven, performs engine maintenance on a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Holmes/Released)

