USCGC Sequoia conducts gunnery exercise off Guam

Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Miller, a boatswains mate, and Seaman Darren Ash stand by while aboard USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) during a gunnery exercise about 30 miles from Guam Aug. 29, 2016. Coast Guard members conduct regular training to ensure proficiency in all operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers/Released)

