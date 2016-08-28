(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCGC Sequoia conducts gunnery exercise off Guam

    USCGC Sequoia conducts gunnery exercise off Guam

    GUAM

    08.28.2016

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Miller, a boatswains mate, and Seaman Darren Ash stand by while aboard USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) during a gunnery exercise about 30 miles from Guam Aug. 29, 2016. Coast Guard members conduct regular training to ensure proficiency in all operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 15:57
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Sequoia conducts gunnery exercise off Guam, by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Sequoia
    50 Cal
    exercise
    GunEx
    WLB

