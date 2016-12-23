U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Bean, a pilot with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, goes through preflight checks before taking off at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. Bean pilots C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, which have the ability to rapidly project and sustain an effective combat force close to a potential combat area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 11:36
|Photo ID:
|3129930
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-NN480-0006
|Resolution:
|4879x3485
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
