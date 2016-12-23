(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    816th EAS Airmen prepare for flight

    QATAR

    12.23.2016

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany Bean, a pilot with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, goes through preflight checks before taking off at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 23, 2016. Bean pilots C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, which have the ability to rapidly project and sustain an effective combat force close to a potential combat area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 11:36
    Photo ID: 3129930
    VIRIN: 161223-F-NN480-0006
    Resolution: 4879x3485
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: QA
    816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron answers the call in the Middle East

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB
    Operation Inherent Resolve

