    Warrior training

    Warrior training

    WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2016

    Photo by Cathy Segal 

    TACOM Life Cycle Management Command

    Josh Bante, a Michigan Warriors developmental player, teaches a young fan how to control a hockey stick and puck prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Nov. 19, 2016, in Plymouth, Mich.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2016
    WARREN, MI, US 
    This work, Warrior training, by Cathy Segal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Detroit Arsenal vets put disabilities on ice for hockey

    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    Michigan Warriors Hockey Program
    Detroit Red Wings Alumni

