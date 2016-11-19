Josh Bante, a Michigan Warriors developmental player, teaches a young fan how to control a hockey stick and puck prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Nov. 19, 2016, in Plymouth, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2017 08:13
|Photo ID:
|3129746
|VIRIN:
|161119-A-AM785-015
|Resolution:
|3885x2592
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|WARREN, MI, US
This work, Warrior training, by Cathy Segal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
