U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command work with the 77th Jordanian Marine Battalion during the night optic training in Jordan, Jan. 2, 2017. The U.S. Marines train with the Jordanian Marines to enhance their skills and knowledge in support of mutual objectives while meeting common security challenges. By training, enabling, and increasing the capacity of our partner nations, the SPMAGTF strengthens our vital relationships within this important region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 02:28 Photo ID: 3129044 VIRIN: 170102-M-VA277-013 Resolution: 4678x3119 Size: 2.07 MB Location: JO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPMAGTF Marines train with Jordanian Marines, by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.