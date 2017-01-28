Coast Guard crews assist in aircraft emergency

Members of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City responded to the report of an aircraft emergency broadcast while returning from training with members of Coast Guard Station Crisfield, Maryland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016.



Once on-scene the crew of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assisted the injured pilot and provided emergency care until local Emergency Medical Services arrived.



U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City.

