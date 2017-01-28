(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard crews assist in aircraft emergency

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Atlantic City

    Members of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City responded to the report of an aircraft emergency broadcast while returning from training with members of Coast Guard Station Crisfield, Maryland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016.

    Once on-scene the crew of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assisted the injured pilot and provided emergency care until local Emergency Medical Services arrived.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 17:36
    Photo ID: 3128760
    VIRIN: 012817-G-SQ620-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews assist in aircraft emergency, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air station Atlantic City
    coast guard
    seth johnson

