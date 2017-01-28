Members of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City responded to the report of an aircraft emergency broadcast while returning from training with members of Coast Guard Station Crisfield, Maryland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016.
Once on-scene the crew of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assisted the injured pilot and provided emergency care until local Emergency Medical Services arrived.
U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 17:36
|Photo ID:
|3128760
|VIRIN:
|012817-G-SQ620-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard crews assist in aircraft emergency, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT