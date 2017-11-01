One Among Many: More than your average Joe

Sgt. Conner Fiero works in the aircraft rescue and firefighting unit on Marine Corps Air Station New River. Fiero is from Parma, Michigan. “I think what makes the Marine Corps unique is its diversity. I’ve been able to meet people from all over the world,” said Fiero. “I think that is the big contributor to not only our success but our unit cohesion. Everyone knows we’re from different places and everybody has something to offer to the team. That’s what I enjoy about the Marine Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)

