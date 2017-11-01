(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Among Many: More than your average Joe

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Melodie Snarr 

    Marine Corps Air Station New River

    Sgt. Conner Fiero works in the aircraft rescue and firefighting unit on Marine Corps Air Station New River. Fiero is from Parma, Michigan. “I think what makes the Marine Corps unique is its diversity. I’ve been able to meet people from all over the world,” said Fiero. “I think that is the big contributor to not only our success but our unit cohesion. Everyone knows we’re from different places and everybody has something to offer to the team. That’s what I enjoy about the Marine Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Melodie Snarr)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Among Many: More than your average Joe, by Cpl Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New River
    Marines
    Firefighters
    Crash Fire Rescue

