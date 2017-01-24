The Text-Me-Now program, which originated at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and has made its way to Whiteman, makes the process more resourceful and immediate by allowing patients to text message an advocate at the clinic from their mobile device.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 16:04
|Photo ID:
|3127332
|VIRIN:
|170124-F-PD075-004
|Resolution:
|4096x4659
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Message delivered: Text-Me-Now program provides immediate response from Patient Advocates, by SrA Joel Pfiester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Message delivered: Text-Me-Now program provides immediate response from Patient Advocates
LEAVE A COMMENT