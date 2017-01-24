(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Message delivered: Text-Me-Now program provides immediate response from Patient Advocates

    Message delivered: Text-Me-Now program provides immediate response from Patient Advocates

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Joel Pfiester 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    The Text-Me-Now program, which originated at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and has made its way to Whiteman, makes the process more resourceful and immediate by allowing patients to text message an advocate at the clinic from their mobile device.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 16:04
    Photo ID: 3127332
    VIRIN: 170124-F-PD075-004
    Resolution: 4096x4659
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Message delivered: Text-Me-Now program provides immediate response from Patient Advocates, by SrA Joel Pfiester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Message delivered: Text-Me-Now program provides immediate response from Patient Advocates

    TAGS

    text-me-now 509th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT