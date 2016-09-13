(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JFOWC 16B Group photo

    JFOWC 16B Group photo

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2016

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Senior leaders of the US Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy attending the Joint Flag Officer Warfighter Course at the Air Force Wargaming Institute pose for a group Sep. 13, 2016. First row (L-R): Major General Kent D. Savre (USA); Rear Admiral Christopher W. Grady (USN); Major General Walter E. Piatt (USA); Major General Theodore D. Martin (USA); Major General John K. Love (USMC); Major General Carl E. Mundy III, (USMC). Second row (L-R): Brigadier General Stephen N. Whiting (USAF); Major General Mark C. Schwartz (USA); Major General Joseph P. Harrington (USA); Rear Admiral Scott A. Buschman (USCG); Major General James B. Hecker (USAF); Brigadier General Ferdinand B. Stoss III (USAF); Brigadier General Randy A. George (USA). Third row (L-R): Stuart A. Whitehead, Civ; Rear Admiral Stephen C. Evans(USN); Brigadier General Andrew J. Toth (USAF); Rear Admiral Daryl L. Caudle (USN); Brigadier General Paul W. Tibbets IV (USAF); Brigadier General Lenny J. Richoux (USAF); Edward S. Wolski, Civ. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 16:01
    Photo ID: 3127315
    VIRIN: 160913-F-EX201-2002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JFOWC 16B Group photo, by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    USMC
    USN
    Maxwell AFB
    USAF
    USA
    AFWI
    JFOWC
    LeMay Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT