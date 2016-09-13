JFOWC 16B Group photo

Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Senior leaders of the US Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy attending the Joint Flag Officer Warfighter Course at the Air Force Wargaming Institute pose for a group Sep. 13, 2016. First row (L-R): Major General Kent D. Savre (USA); Rear Admiral Christopher W. Grady (USN); Major General Walter E. Piatt (USA); Major General Theodore D. Martin (USA); Major General John K. Love (USMC); Major General Carl E. Mundy III, (USMC). Second row (L-R): Brigadier General Stephen N. Whiting (USAF); Major General Mark C. Schwartz (USA); Major General Joseph P. Harrington (USA); Rear Admiral Scott A. Buschman (USCG); Major General James B. Hecker (USAF); Brigadier General Ferdinand B. Stoss III (USAF); Brigadier General Randy A. George (USA). Third row (L-R): Stuart A. Whitehead, Civ; Rear Admiral Stephen C. Evans(USN); Brigadier General Andrew J. Toth (USAF); Rear Admiral Daryl L. Caudle (USN); Brigadier General Paul W. Tibbets IV (USAF); Brigadier General Lenny J. Richoux (USAF); Edward S. Wolski, Civ. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

