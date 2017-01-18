Bayonne, N.J., native training at Parris Island to become U.S. Marine

Rct. German D. Torres, a 25-year-old native of Bayonne, N.J., is currently training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., in hopes of earning the title United States Marine. Torres is training with Platoon 1014, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, and is scheduled to graduate March 3, 2017. “I joined to not only become a better rounded individual but to contribute more to society,” said Torres, who graduated from Bayonne High School in 2010. Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 49 percent of males and 100 percent of females in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)

